Monday, Jul 04, 2022
Five New Covid-19 Cases In Andamans

The Union territory now has 40 active cases, while 10,014 people have recovered from the disease thus far, including six in the last 24 hours.

Fresh Covid cases in Andaman Photo: PTI

Updated: 04 Jul 2022 3:49 pm

The Covid-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 10,183 on Monday as five more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

All the fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, it said. The Union territory now has 40 active cases, while 10,014 people have recovered from the disease thus far, including six in the last 24 hours.

A total of 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date. The administration has so far tested over 7.55 lakh samples for Covid-19, and fully vaccinated 3.41 lakh people.

(With PTI inputs)

