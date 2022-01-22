Saturday, Jan 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Five Killed, Five Injured In SUV-Truck Collision In Odisha

At least five people, including three of a family, were killed, and five others injured in a head-on collision between an SUV and a truck in Odisha's Subarnapur district on Saturday, police said.

Five Killed, Five Injured In SUV-Truck Collision In Odisha
- Representational Image

Trending

Updated: 22 Jan 2022 3:53 pm

At least five people, including three of a family, were killed, and five others injured in a head-on collision between an SUV and a truck in Odisha's Subarnapur district on Saturday, police said. The accident took place on Mahanadi Bridge early during the day when the 10 occupants of the SUV were returning home in Nimma village in Ullunda block from Kaudiamunda village, a police officer said.

Five of them died on the spot, while the remaining five were trapped inside the vehicle, and police rescued them by using gas cutters, he said. The deceased were identified as Asish Pandia, Pramod Pandia, Siddhi Pandia, Trayambak Meher and Subham Pandia, who were residents of Nimna village.

The injured people are undergoing treatment at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla, he added.

With inputs from PTI

Tags

National Car Crash Road Transport - Autos, Buses, Taxis, Trucks, Rickshaws Etc Electric SUV
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Maha: Man Offers To Run Restaurant For Owner, Dupes Him Of Rs 68.50 Lakh

Maha: Man Offers To Run Restaurant For Owner, Dupes Him Of Rs 68.50 Lakh

Harak, Yashpal Major Gains For Cong In U'khand Ahead Of Polls

Covid: UP Govt Extends Closure Of Educational Institutions Till Jan 30

JD(U) To Go Solo In UP Polls After No Response From BJP

7 Crore Travelled During Pongal, TN Govt Nets Rs 138 Crore

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Glimpses of migratory bird flocks at Santragachi Jheel in Kolkata.

Migratory Birds Flock Kolkata’s Santragachi Jheel This Winter

Amar Jawan Jyoti flame taken for merger with flame at National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Merger Of Amar Jawan Jyoti With National War Memorial In New Delhi

South African batsman Aiden Markram thanks members of the Indian cricket team after South Africa won the second ODI match by seven wickets in Paarl, South Africa.

South Africa Ride On Knocks From Quinton De Kock, Janneman Malan To Beat India By 7 Wickets In 2nd ODI, Clinch Series 2-0

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates his win over Karen Khachanov of Russia in their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 5: Rafael Nadal, Ashleigh Barty, Alexander Zverev Enter 4th Round; Naomi Osaka Bows Out

In this photo provided by the New Zealand Defense Force, volcanic ash covers roof tops and vegetation in an area of Tonga.

Thick Ash On Runway: Aftermath Of Tonga Volcanic Eruption