Five Killed, Five Injured In SUV-Truck Collision In Odisha

At least five people, including three of a family, were killed, and five others injured in a head-on collision between an SUV and a truck in Odisha's Subarnapur district on Saturday, police said. The accident took place on Mahanadi Bridge early during the day when the 10 occupants of the SUV were returning home in Nimma village in Ullunda block from Kaudiamunda village, a police officer said.

Five of them died on the spot, while the remaining five were trapped inside the vehicle, and police rescued them by using gas cutters, he said. The deceased were identified as Asish Pandia, Pramod Pandia, Siddhi Pandia, Trayambak Meher and Subham Pandia, who were residents of Nimna village.

The injured people are undergoing treatment at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla, he added.

With inputs from PTI