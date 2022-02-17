Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
Fire destroys scrap godown in Thane

A fire broke out on Thursday in a godown where cardboard waste was kept in Bhiwandi powerloom town here in Maharashtra, a civic official said.

Updated: 17 Feb 2022 12:09 pm

 No one was injured in the blaze which erupted around 2 am in the godown in Mithpada area of Bhiwandi, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said. The godown is located in a residential area having nearly 100 houses. Three fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused by 7 am, the official said.  The cause of the fire is not yet known, he added.  In the last two months, a number of scrap godowns have been gutted in fires in Bhiwandi town.

 

With PTI inputs

