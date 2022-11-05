Saturday, Nov 05, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Financial Strength Critical For 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat': Nirmala Sitharaman

'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' depends on fiscal strength, which is a crucial component for the achievement of the Atma Nirbhar mission, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday.

Financial Strength Critical For 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat': Nirmala Sitharaman
Financial Strength Critical For 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat': Nirmala Sitharaman Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Nov 2022 7:57 pm

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said indiscriminate borrowing and spending by certain States on non-merit goods and expenditure is a matter of concern, and fiscal strength is a critical component for  'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'.

The temptation to borrow beyond capacity would create an inter-generational burden and affect the fiscal soundness of the country, she said.

"The tendency to get into such not-so-viable, non-merit expenditure is very high in some States," she said.

As per the Constitution, the Centre can discuss with and raise questions to the  States on borrowing but many of them see it as an interference in their space of authority, she said.

Sitharaman was delivering the P Parameshwarji Memorial Lecture on "Cooperative Federalism: The Path Towards Atma Nirbhar Bharat" organised here by Bharatiya Vichara Kendram in memory of Sangh ideologue P Parameshwaran.                    

Lamenting that a wrong political narrative is being made to spoil the Centre-State relations, she said the federal relationship should be governed by three Cs -- cooperation, collectiveness, and coordination.

The economy in the globalised world must address the vulnerabilities it faces and the Centre and the States would have to work together in that regard, she said.

Despite hurdles and challenges, the country surged ahead in areas of development and even reached the fifth position in the global economy index overtaking the United Kingdom, the Minister added. 

Related stories

India Offers Policy Stability, Transparency: Nirmala Sitharaman

In G20 Presidency, Crypto Regulation Is A ‘Working Priority’, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

Multilateral Organizations Need To Reform Keeping Newer Realities In Mind: FM Sitharaman

Tags

National Atma Nirbhar Bharat Nirmala Sitharaman Financial Planning Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman FISCAL STRENGTH P Parameshwarji Memorial Lecture The United Kingdom BJP
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: How To Watch NorthEast United FC Vs East Bengal Football Match Live

Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: How To Watch NorthEast United FC Vs East Bengal Football Match Live

Gujarat: Oreva Reopened Morbi Bridge After 'Temporary Repairs'; Complete Work Promised After Permanent Contract Only

Gujarat: Oreva Reopened Morbi Bridge After 'Temporary Repairs'; Complete Work Promised After Permanent Contract Only