Farmers Counter Tear Gas Canisters With Their Kite Flying Strategy

The ingenious strategy involves utilising the long strings of kites to entangle the rotors of the drones, potentially causing them to crash.

February 14, 2024

Kite flies near pole in skies at farmers' protest site near Delhi borders | Photo: PTI
The protesting farmers on Wednesday resorted to an unconventional method to counter police’s tactic of dropping tear gas canisters on them with drones by flying kites.

 As the 'Delhi Chalo' protest by farmers entered its second day, the farmers adopted a new strategy.

The farmers especially from Punjab, have been steadfast in their determination to march towards Delhi, demanding a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) and other agricultural reforms.

The situation at the Shambhu border near Ambala turned tense as security personnel fired tear gas shells at the protesters.

Earlier, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda issued an appealed to the protesting farmers.

He stressed the importance of dialogue and also urged the farmers them to avoid actions that disrupt normal life for the common man.

There has been tussle between the Centre and farmer leaders as the farmers continued to gather at the Shambhu border, preparing to break through multi-layered barricades. Young farmers mobilised their tractors, ready to dismantle the cemented blocks hindering their progress.

The confrontation intensified as Haryana security personnel deployed tear gas shells to disperse the protesters, prompting the farmers to take precautions.

The farmers are demanding the enactment of a law guaranteeing an MSP for crops, besides the repeal of the Electricity Act 2020, compensation for farmers killed in Lakhimpur Kheri, and the withdrawal of cases against those involved in the farmers' movement.

On Tuesday, clashes with Haryana Police led to injuries on both sides, with the police resorting to tear gas and water cannons.

