Explained: Calcutta HC Invalidates All OBC Certificates Issued in Bengal Since 2010; What It Means

The ruling came at a significant juncture in the ensuing elections in Bengal, just before the final two phases of polling. Experts believe that the Muslim vote, which accounts for 27%, which has always been an anchor for the TMC juggernaut, is certainly to be affected by the decision since the ruling impacts a major portion of Muslim communities. It is to see how it plays out in the days to come factoring in Mamata’s defiance and relentless establishment of the same in the face of the BJP’s continuous barbs aimed at her appeasement policies. The constituencies which were yet to vote, in and around Kolkata, have a considerable percentage of Muslim voters, who are to play a crucial part in turning the tide. While analysts suggested that there lies a strong possibility of a share of Muslim votes shifting towards the Congress-CPIM-ISF alliance in the state, Mamata Banerjee’s electoral destiny still depends firmly on the vote bank. It is to see how the tides turn, as analysts believe, the ruling holds a potential to turn either way, when it comes to optics for the electorate- as an evident decision pursued and endorsed by the BJP in further alienating Muslim voters in West Bengal, or an sharp indictment at Banerjee’s inability to legally shape and balance out her appeasement policies.