Escalating Conflict: A Timeline Of Recent Attacks In Jammu And Kashmir

Mapping the rising tide of militant attacks in Jammu and Kashmir

Indian army soldiers patrol the area where a bus fell into a deep gorge in Reasi district
In the past two months, there has been a significant increase in attacks and ambushes, especially in Jammu and Kashmir's Pir Panjal, a region that had remained relatively calm for years. This surge in violence has led to a doubling of security force casualties compared to previous years.

Here's a timeline of the recent attacks:

July 7, 2024: An Army Sentry was wounded as militants targeted an Army post at Manjakote in Rajouri district.

June 26, 2024: Three Pakistani terrorists were killed by security forces at Gandoh area of Doda.

June 12, 2024 : A police man was wounded in an encounter at Gandoh, Doda.

June 11, 2024: Six security personnel wounded as terrorists target Army and police joint post at Chattergalla, Doda.

June 12, 2024: Two militants and CRPF jawan killed and a civilian wounded in a gun battle at Hiranagar in Kathua district.

June 9, 2024: Nine civilians, seven of them pilgrims killed and 41 others injured in terror attack at Teryath, Reasi.

May 4, 2024: An IAF soldier was killed and six others were wounded when militants ambushed their vehicle at Surankote in Poonch district.

April 28, 2024: A Village Defence Guard (VDG) was killed in a militant attack at Basantgarh in Udhampur district.

April 22, 2024: A Social Welfare Department (SWD) official was killed by the militants. His brother, a Territorial Army jawan, who was the target, survived, at Shahdara Sharief in Rajouri district.

December 21, 2024: Five Army soldiers were killed and two others were wounded in a militant attack at Dera Ki Gali, Surankote in Poonch district.

November 22, 2023: Two captains were among five soldiers killed while two foreign terrorists were killed in two-day-long gun battle at Bajimaal in Dharamshal area of Kalakote tehsil in Rajouri district.

May 5, 2023: Five Army para-commandos killed and a major was wounded injured in an IED blast at Kandi, Rajouri.

July 18, 2023: Four Pakistani terrorists were killed by Army at Sindhara Top in Surankote tehsil of Poonch.

April 20, 2023: Five Army soldiers were killed at Bhatta Durrian in Mendhar tehsil of Poonch district.

January 1, 2023: Seven civilians of minority Hindu community, two of them minors, were killed in firing and IED blast triggered by two foreign terrorists at village Dhangri in Rajouri district.

August 11, 2022: Five Army soldiers were killed and two Fidayeen were killed during attack on an Army camp at Pargal in Darhal area of Rajouri.

Mar-Apr 2022: Four blasts rocked Koteranka tehsil in Rajouri district within a span of 28 days targeting police, labourers, marriage house. They didn’t cause any major damage.

October 30, 2021: Two Army soldiers including a Lieutenant were killed in a landmine blast in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

October 16, 2021: Four soldiers including JCO were killed in gun battle at Bhatta Durrian in Mendhar tehsil of Poonch.

October 11, 2021: Five Army soldiers including a JCO lost their lives in an encounter with militants at Chamrer forests in Surankote.

