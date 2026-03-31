Entry Tax Row Fuels Tensions At Punjab–Himachal Border, Sparks Law And Order Concern

An aerial view of Manali with a long queue of vehicles moving towards the Manali on the Chandigarh-Manali Highway, in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. Photo: IMAGO / ANI News

An aerial view of Manali with a long queue of vehicles moving towards the Manali on the Chandigarh-Manali Highway, in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. Photo: IMAGO / ANI News