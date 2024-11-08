National

Election Wrap: 'MVA Has Neither Wheels Nor Brakes', Says PM Modi; Rahul's 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' Reamark In J'khand

Addressing his first rally in Maharashtra right ahead of the November 20 assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is a vehicle that has neither wheels nor brakes, and there is a fight there to sit on the driver's seat while adding that only the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance would ensure speedy development of Maharashtra.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Photo: PTI
info_icon

With just a few days left for the much-awaited assembly elections in the states of Maharashtra and Jharkhand, the poll preparations are going on in full swing in both the states with fresh developments every day setting the stage for the high-stakes electoral battle.

Jharkhand is set to hold the assembly elections in two phases on November 13 and November 20 while elections in Maharashtra will take place on November 20. Vote counting and result announcement will take place for both the states on November 23, as per the schedule shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (R) - PTI
Election Wrap: Uddhav Thackeray Releases Sena Manifesto; Soren Terms BJP 'Showroom Of Lies And Hatred'

BY Outlook Web Desk

Addressing his first rally in Maharashtra right ahead of the November 20 assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is a vehicle that has neither wheels nor brakes, and there is a fight there to sit on the driver's seat while adding that only the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance would ensure speedy development of Maharashtra.

“You all know my affinity with Maharashtra,” Modi said.

“We consider people as another form of god, but some people are in politics to loot people,” Modi said, addressing the rally in north Maharashtra’s Dhule district.

Modi said that whenever he has asked for something from the people of Maharashtra, they have given him their blessings wholeheartedly.“I assure you that the pace at which Maharashtra's development has gained in the last two-and-a-half years will not be allowed to stop,” Modi said.

The prime minister said that only the BJP-led Mahayuti government can provide the good governance that Maharashtra needs.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addresses a public meeting ahead of the State Assembly elections, in Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. - PTI
Maharashtra Elections: CM Shinde Hails 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', Calls Opposition 'Maha Vasooli Aghadi'

BY PTI

MVA will be wiped out: Amit Shah

In line with PM Modi's sentiment ahead of the assembly polls, addressing a rally at Shirala in Sangli district on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will be wiped out in Maharashtra in the assembly elections the same way the Congress faced a defeat in Haryana.

Exusing confidence on Mahayuti alliance, Shah said, "These MVA people had purchased crackers worth crores of rupees thinking that they will win Haryana, but in most of the places, they gave their crackers to the BJP workers. In Haryana, the Congress was wiped out. Similarly, the Aghadi will be wiped out in Maharashtra as BJP will form a government," he said.

"If MVA comes to power in Maharashtra by mistake, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray wants to make his son the chief minister, (Sharad) Pawar saheb wants the post for his daughter and there are a dozen leaders in the Congress who have already stitched clothes to become the CM," Shah continued.

NCP(SCP) president Sharad Pawar - PTI
Election Wrap: Sharad Pawar's Big Hint At Retirement, Sanjay Verma Appointed New DGP; Yogi, Rajnath Slam JMM

BY Outlook Web Desk

Police seize cash worth crores amid model code of conduct

With the model code of conduct in force ahead of the assembly elections, police have seized rupees 2.3 crore cash from 12 persons at Kalbadevi in south Mumbai. Currently, the surveillance teams formed on the instructions of the Election Commission are meticulously checking the movement of potential inducements like cash, liquor, and other items.

Acting on inputs, a team of Lokmanya Tilak Marg police station and poll officials intercepted a group of people on Thursday night. While a search led to the discovery of Rs 2.3 crore, the individuals could neither produce any documents linked to the cash nor explain why they were carrying so much money, an official said.

The cash was later handed over to the Income Tax department for further probe, the official added.

Kalpana Soren meets the public during the Assembly elections campaign - | Photo: PTI
Why ‘Abua’ Is Important In Jharkhand Assembly Elections

BY Abhik Bhattacharya

BJP wants to snatch 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' from tribals: Rahul Gandhi

In a verbal attack on BJP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the BJP of trying to snatch 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' (water, forest, land) from tribal people. He termed the Jharkhand polls as a fight of ideology between the INDIA bloc and the BJP-RSS combine.

The Congress leader alleged that the RSS-BJP's mission was to "destroy" the Constitution of the country, while the INDIA bloc "wanted to protect" it.

"PM (Narendra) Modi calls you 'vanvasi' as the BJP believes that land, forest and water belong to the saffron party, RSS and capitalists. The BJP believes in grabbing tribal land under its newly coined word development. It wants to snatch 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' (water, forest, land) from tribals," Gandhi alleged while addressing a rally in Jharkhand's Simdega.

Maharashtra will go to polls on November 20 and counting of votes will take place on November 23 | - PTI
Full List: NCP(SP) Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024

BY Outlook Web Desk

He also claimed that the Constitution was under "constant attack" and the INDIA bloc was making "all efforts to protect it".

"The Constitution is under constant attack and it needs to be protected. We will remove the cap of 50 per cent reservation at any cost. If we are voted to power in Jharkhand, we will raise reservation of STs to 28 per cent from the present 26 per cent, SCs to 12 per cent from the current 10 per cent and OBCs to 27 per cent from the existing 14 per cent," he claimed.

He also asserted that a caste census is "a must to identify the participation of tribals, Dalits and OBCs" in various institutions and wealth of the country.

AJSU Party releases manifesto, promises Rs 1.21 lakh annually to poor families

BJP ally AJSU Party on Friday released its manifesto for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly polls, promising financial assistance of Rs 1.21 lakh annually to every poor family in the state.

AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto, while releasing the manifesto, announced that if its party is voted to power, women would get 33 per cent reservation in government jobs and a commission for their safety.He also promised setting up hostels for working women and said every citizen would get health insurance coverage of Rs 25 lakh.

Under the NDA's seat-sharing agreement, the AJSU Party is contesting 10 seats, JD(U) two, LJP (Ram Vilas) 1, while the BJP has fielded candidates in the remaining 68 constituencies.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs PAK Match On TV And Online
  2. AUS Vs PAK, 2nd ODI: Haris Rauf's Fifer Helps Pakistan Thrash Australia In Adelaide, Level Series 1-1
  3. AUS Vs PAK 2nd ODI: Rauf, Ayub Help Visitors Level Series
  4. Sri Lanka A Tour Of Pakistan 2024 Guide Live Streaming: Full Squads, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  5. Australia Vs Pakistan 2nd ODI, Highlights: Ayub, Rauf Star As PAK Beat AUS By Nine Wickets In Adelaide | PAK - 169/1; AUS - 163
Football News
  1. Odisha FC Vs Mohun Bagan SG Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online
  2. Ajax Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv: Israeli Fans Clash With Dutch Police In Amsterdam
  3. Rudd Van Nistelrooy Aims To Restore Old Trafford Fear Factor In Final Man Utd Outing
  4. Lee Carsley Yet To Speak To Incoming England Coach Thomas Tuchel In Person
  5. East Bengal FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting, Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Coco Gauff, WTA Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch 2nd Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  2. Qinwen Zheng Vs Barbora Krejcikova, WTA Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch 1st Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  3. WTA Finals 2024: Barbora Krejcikova Beats Coco Gauff To Enter Semi-Finals
  4. WTA Finals 2024: Iga Swiatek Shocked By Early Exit, Despite Dominating Daria Kasatkina In Riyadh
  5. Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024 Live Streaming: Draw, Schedule, Where To Watch On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. Indian Men's Hockey Team Honoured At FIH Congress For Paris Olympics Bronze
  2. Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Guide: Schedule, Format, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Election Wrap: 'MVA Has Neither Wheels Nor Brakes', Says PM Modi; Rahul's 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' Reamark In J'khand
  2. Day In Pics: November 08, 2024
  3. UP Women Commission Proposes Ban On Men Tailoring Women's Clothes | Know Why
  4. Salman Khan Receives Another Threat From Bishnoi Gang Over Song Lyrics
  5. J&K Assembly Sees Third Day Of Chaos On Article 370; BJP MLAs Hold Parallel Session In Protest
Entertainment News
  1. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  2. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  3. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  4. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
US News
  1. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  2. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  3. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  4. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  5. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
World News
  1. Europa League: Israeli Football Fans Clash With Protesters In Amsterdam
  2. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  3. What A Trump Win Means For The Two-Nation Theory
  4. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  5. Canada Orders Dissolution Of TikTok's Business Without Blocking Access
Latest Stories
  1. D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024: Check Head-To-Head Record
  2. Man United Vs PAOK: Diallo Shines As Red Devils Win At Old Trafford - In Pics
  3. Contradiction, Your Honour: The Legacy Of Justice Chandrachud
  4. Amid Jharkhand's Hindutva Vs Adivasi Identity Battle, A New 'Other' Emerges
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 8, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  6. What A Trump Win Means For The Two-Nation Theory
  7. Two Village Defence Guards Killed By Militants In J&K's Kishtwar
  8. WI Vs ENG: Alzarri Joseph Suspended For Two Matches Over On-Field Dispute With Captain