Saturday, Jul 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Election Department Attaches Assets Worth Rs 110-cr In Karvy Stock Broking Money-Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday said it has attached fresh assets worth over Rs 110 crore in connection with its money laundering probe against Karvy Stock Broking Limited (KSBL), its CMD C Parthasarathy, and others.

undefined
AML anti money laundering

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jul 2022 1:52 pm

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday said it has attached fresh assets worth over Rs 110 crore in connection with its money laundering probe against Karvy Stock Broking Limited (KSBL), its CMD C Parthasarathy, and others.

The money-laundering case was filed based on FIRs by the Hyderabad Police on the complaints of lending banks who alleged the Karvy Group had availed large amounts of loans by illegally pledging their clients' shares worth about Rs 2,800 crore and the said loans have become a nonperforming asset (NPA) after the release of the client's securities as per the orders of NSE and SEBI.

"In order to safeguard the proceeds of crime from alienation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has identified and attached movable assets totaling Rs 110.70 crore," the probe agency said in a statement.

With the latest order, the total attachment of properties by the ED, in this case, stands at Rs 2,095 crore.

"KSBL was one of the leading stock brokers in the country with millions of clients. The scam came to light after a limited-purpose inspection of KSBL conducted by the NSE in 2019 revealed that KSBL had not revealed a DP Account and credited the funds raised by pledging of client securities to 6 of its own bank accounts (Stock Broker-own Account) instead of the stock broker-client account," the ED had said earlier.

It arrested Parthasarathy, group CFO G Krishna Hari in January this year as part of the probe. Both are out on bail now.

A "very complex web" of financial transactions, using several shell entities and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), has been executed to conceal the source of these funds to project them as untainted funds, the ED had said.

"Parthasarthy had made arrangements through his group companies to pay financial benefits to his sons Rajat Parthasarthy and Adhiraj Parthasarthy in the garb of salary and reimbursement of household expenses and thus the proceeds of crime were projected as untainted money in the hands of the family members," the ED alleged.

It claimed the probe found that V Mahesh, MD of KDMSL (a related company) senior official and key management personnel of the Karvy group, is a close associate of Parthasarthy and he "actively assisted and planned the execution of money laundering operations".

Related stories

Money Laundering Cases: ED's Investigations In Recent Times

Money Laundering Case: HC To Deliver Verdict On Plea To Suspend Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain

SC To Deliver Verdict On Pleas Concerning Interpretation Of Provisions Of Anti-Money Laundering Law

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Money Laundering Probe Election Department The Enforcement Directorate Rs 110 Crore Karvy Stock Broking Limited (KSBL) CMD C Parthasarathy FIRs By The Hyderabad Police CFO G Krishna Hari
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

OnePlus Nord 2T Review: Tiny Upgrades For An Excellent Mid-Range Smartphone 

OnePlus Nord 2T Review: Tiny Upgrades For An Excellent Mid-Range Smartphone 

Demonetised Currency Exchange; Trial Of Accused Stayed

Demonetised Currency Exchange; Trial Of Accused Stayed