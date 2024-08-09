'As Soon As Possible': CEC Kumar Assures Preparedness For Elections In J&K, Shares Policy For Kashmiri Migrants

Policy For Kashmiri Migrants

CEC said that the recent decision to eliminate the requirement of Form M has significantly eased the voting process for Kashmiri migrants. This move has been praised by all stakeholders and it aims to ensure a smoother and more accessible voting experience.

The Election Commission (EC) has responded by setting up special polling stations in key locations such as Delhi, Jammu, and Udhampur, specifically catering to the needs of Kashmiri migrants.