'As Soon As Possible': CEC Kumar Assures Preparedness For Elections In J&K, Shares Policy For Kashmiri Migrants

An Election Commission delegation led by Kumar is in Jammu and Kashmir on a three-day visit to review the preparedness of the administration as well as the security agencies for the conduct of the polls.

election in Jammu and Kashmir
election in Jammu and Kashmir Photo: X/@ECISVEEP
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Friday said that the EC was committed to conducting polls in Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest and would not allow any internal or external forces derail the electoral process.

CEC also shared the official figures for electors in the Union Terrirtory and the policies introduced for Kashmiri migrants for easier voting procedure.

Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency recorded a voter turnout of more than 45 per cent till 3 pm | - Representational Image
Kashmir Lok Sabha Election: At 45 PC Till 3 pm, Baramulla Records Highest Voter Turnout In 40 Years

BY PTI

What did CEC Rajiv Kumar Say?

Rajiv Kumar began his address by stating, "The world saw the pictures of long queues, appreciated your spirit, the sparkle of celebration of democracy in your eyes has filled everyone with confidence and hope."

"We are committed to conducting polls in Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest and we will not let any internal or external forces derail the election," Kumar said.

"All political parties in Jammu and Kashmir are batting strongly for holding assembly elections as soon as possible," he added.

On the second day of their visit on Friday, the EC delegation that also includes Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and S S Sandhu, held discussions with Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary Atal Dullo and the Union Terrtory's police chief R R Swain, officials said.

When Will Assembly Polls Take Place In J&K?

CEC Rajiv Kumar said that the poll body is committed to conduct election in the state at the earliest.

Assembly polls have not been held in Jammu and Kashmir since 2014. The polls were due to be held in early 2019 following the dissolution of the legislative body of the erstwhile state in 2018.

However, after the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into Union territories in August 2019, the Assembly polls could not be held due to various reasons, including a delimitation exercise completed in 2022.

In December of last year, the Supreme Court directed the Centre to conclude the election process by September 30, 2024.

Voters in line to vote in Jammu and Kashmir. - Getty images
An Eternal 'Soon': When Will Jammu & Kashmir See Assembly Elections?

BY Naseer Ganai

J&K election preparations

According to the draft roll released on July 25, 2024, the total number of electors in Jammu and Kashmir is approximately 87.09 lakh.

ECI officials will set up around 11,838 polling stations in Jammu and Kashmir, with an average of 735 voters per station.

Polling stations to have Assured Minimum Facility (AMF) for a pleasant experience of voters through various facilities at Polling Stations like chairs, ramps, Volunteer and wheelchair facilities, Saksham App for PwDs.

Policy For Kashmiri Migrants

CEC said that the recent decision to eliminate the requirement of Form M has significantly eased the voting process for Kashmiri migrants. This move has been praised by all stakeholders and it aims to ensure a smoother and more accessible voting experience.

The Election Commission (EC) has responded by setting up special polling stations in key locations such as Delhi, Jammu, and Udhampur, specifically catering to the needs of Kashmiri migrants.

  • 26 Special PS in Delhi, Jammu and Udhampur

  • No need of cumbersome Form-M for Jammu & Udhampur

  • > 23,000 voters cast votes at SPS in Jammu & Udhampur

Gimpses of Srinagar: Shuttered Shopfronts - Photo: Manpreet Romana
Unspoken Realities: Kashmir's Quiet Resilience This Election Season

BY Naseer Ganai

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has 90 assembly seats, out of which 74 seats are for the general category, 7 seats are for the SC category and for the first time 9 seats have been reserved for the ST category.

