Sunday, Aug 07, 2022
Eknath Shinde Government Is Illegal, Won't Last Long: Aaditya Thackeray

In Goa these rebels danced as if they were in a bar when Uddhav Thackeray resigned as chief minister, said Aaditya Thackeray.

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray. (File photo)

Updated: 07 Aug 2022 8:32 am

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday claimed that the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra was "illegal" and would not last long.
Speaking before a gathering of party workers in Mahim in Central Mumbai, he said he does not feel anger towards the rebel MLAs who toppled the government led by his father, Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, but feels sad.

"They don't like being called traitors. If they were real Sena workers of (late Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray, they would have been on the ground, helping the Assam administration tackle floods instead of enjoying the mountains and greenery from their hotel rooms," Aaditya said.

Rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde had stayed in a hotel in Guwahati for about ten days after revolting against Uddhav Thackeray.

"In Goa, these rebels danced as if they were in a bar when Uddhav Thackeray resigned as chief minister. These rebels will always remain traitors," Aaditya further said.

"This (Shinde-led government) is illegal government and will not last long," he added. The rebels brought to a halt the state's progress that was happening under the Maha Vikas aghadi (MVA) rule and betrayed "a good man like Uddhav Thackeray" who handled the coronavirus pandemic well and maintained peace and harmony in the state, Aaditya said.

