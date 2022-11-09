Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Efforts On To Revive Ancient Stitched Ship Technology: Sanjeev Sanyal

Sanjeev Sanyal highlighted India’s ancient maritime exploits saying it was the only country after which an ocean had been named. "India wielded enormous influence in South East Asia through its trade, culture and geo-politics during that time", he said, adding that efforts were on to revive the ancient 'stitched ship technology' practiced by Indians to build ships centuries ago.

Sanjeev Sanyal, Member of the Economic Advisory Council
Sanjeev Sanyal, Member of the Economic Advisory Council

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Nov 2022 12:01 pm

Sanjeev Sanyal, Member of the Economic Advisory Council of the Prime Minister, said efforts were on to revive the ancient 'stitched ship technology' practised by Indians to build ships centuries ago.

He was speaking at the national Dhara event - 'Samudramanthan' to focus on Odisha's glorious seafaring history and create the vision document on maritime traditions - 2047 which kicked off here on Tuesday. Sanyal highlighted India’s ancient maritime exploits saying it was the only country after which an ocean had been named.

"India wielded enormous influence in South East Asia through its trade, culture and geo-politics during that time", he said, adding that efforts were on to revive the ancient 'stitched ship technology' practised by Indians to build ships centuries ago.

Speaking to PTI, Sanyal said India’s maritime history is unfortunately not fully appreciated, its Indian Ocean and much of this history of the coast is unfortunately drowned out.

"I have tried to do through my books and research to bring back this maritime history back into conversation, back into consciousness and we are hoping one way we can do it is by reconstructing a stitch ship from 2000 years ago and hopefully sail all the way from Odisha to Bali," he said.

"Some of you may know there is an existing popular festival called ‘Balijatra’ which happens on Kartik Purnima. This commemorates what better way to relive and commemorate it than to build a real instant design ship and to sail on those ancient routes," Sanyal said.

The Dhara events held so far, Sanyal said, included India’s contribution to the field of mathematics, India’s calendar system, astrophysics and astronomy, ayurveda and martial arts. The programme on maritime tradition was planned in Odisha because of the state’s glorious tradition in the field, he said

Prof G S Murthy of Indian Knowledge System Division of Ministry of Education said: "Samudramanthan was part of the Dhara series of events which focused on India’s past history and achievements while endeavouring to connect the same with the present and prepare an action plan for the next 25 years."

Related stories

India's Steel Industry Now 2nd Biggest, Target Is To Double Crude Steel Output In 10 Years: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Flags Off Vande Bharat Express In Poll Bound Himachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Launches 5G Services In India

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Member Of The Economic Advisory Council Sanjeev Sanyal Ancient Stitched Ship Technology National Dhara Event South East Asia Kartik Purnima Prof G S Murthy Of Indian Knowledge System Division Odisha
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Accenture India Fires Employees With Fake Documents: Report

Accenture India Fires Employees With Fake Documents: Report

Leading Educational Institutes Of India

Leading Educational Institutes Of India