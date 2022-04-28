Efforts on to remove AFSPA completely from NE: PM

In a significant outreach to the northeast region, the Centre had announced a reduction of the disturbed areas imposed under the AFSPA in Nagaland, Assam, and Manipur from April 1, after decades. PM Modi also said the effect of the BJP's "double engine" government is evident in the return of permanent peace and speedy development in Assam. The term "double engine" is used by BJP leaders to refer to the party being in power at the Centre and in a state.



The government has entered into peace agreements in Assam's Karbi Anglong and Tripura, while efforts are on to ensure permanent peace and speedy development in the entire region, he said. The prime minister laid the foundation stone for veterinary science and agriculture colleges and a model government college in Karbi Anglong.