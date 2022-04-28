Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
Efforts on to remove AFSPA completely from NE: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said efforts are on to remove AFSPA altogether from the northeast region. Addressing a 'Peace, Unity and Development' rally here, he said the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act could be withdrawn from various parts of the region as the law and order situation has improved in the last eight years.

Efforts on to remove AFSPA completely from NE: PM
Centre has reduced areas under AFSPA in Northeast India

Updated: 28 Apr 2022 1:09 pm

In a significant outreach to the northeast region, the Centre had announced a reduction of the disturbed areas imposed under the AFSPA in Nagaland, Assam, and Manipur from April 1, after decades. PM Modi also said the effect of the BJP's "double engine" government is evident in the return of permanent peace and speedy development in Assam. The term "double engine" is used by BJP leaders to refer to the party being in power at the Centre and in a state.


The government has entered into peace agreements in Assam's Karbi Anglong and Tripura, while efforts are on to ensure permanent peace and speedy development in the entire region, he said. The prime minister laid the foundation stone for veterinary science and agriculture colleges and a model government college in Karbi Anglong.

