ED Summons To Kejriwal: Atishi Accuses BJP Of Seeking Revenge For AAP's Chandigarh Mayoral Victory

The ED has issued a seventh summons to Kejriwal, asking him to appear before the agency on February 26 for questioning in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy for Delhi for 2021-22, official sources said on Thursday. Kejriwal has so far skipped all the summonses issued by the ED, terming those "illegal".

"This summons is just an attempt at revenge by the BJP for the Supreme Court upholding democracy in its verdict on the Chandigarh mayoral poll. This is a revenge for the AAP's victory in the Chandigarh mayoral poll," Atishi said.