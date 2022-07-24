Sunday, Jul 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

ED Moves HC Against Arrested Bengal Minister's Admission To State-Run Hospital

The lower court on Saturday remanded Partha Chatterjee to two days' ED custody while sending him to the hospital on a prayer by his lawyers that he was unwell and needed medical treatment.

undefined
West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Jul 2022 8:07 pm

The Enforcement Directorate moved the Calcutta High Court on Sunday challenging a lower court order of sending arrested West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee to state-run SSKM hospital. Justice Bibek Chaudhuri, after hearing arguments by lawyers representing the ED and Chatterjee, reserved judgement in the matter.

The central agency challenged a Bankshall Court order which directed that Chatterjee be taken to the state-run SSKM hospital, It also claimed that the lower court can direct adequate treatment of a person but cannot specify a particular facility.

Related stories

West Bengal Teachers Recruitment Scam: TMC Seeks Time Bound ED Probe Against Minister Partha Chatterjee

Arrested West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee Hospitalised

Who Is Partha Chatterjee, Bengal Minister Arrested By ED In School Recruitment Scam

The ED moved a revision petition before the high court and sought permission for an urgent hearing during the day. The lower court on Saturday remanded Chatterjee to two days' ED custody while sending him to the hospital on a prayer by his lawyers that he was unwell and needed medical treatment.

Counsels for the ED claimed that Chatterjee, a senior minister in the state, is an influential person and as such should not be kept in a state-run hospital. Chatterjee's lawyers opposed the prayer and said his treatment was being done appropriately at SSKM hospital.

The ED suggested that Chatterjee can be treated at an AIIMS hospital which has a very good healthcare infrastructure. Chatterjee was arrested on Saturday by the central agency in connection with its probe into the alleged school jobs scam and was hospitalised in the evening after he complained of uneasiness. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Enforcement Directorate (ED) Calcutta High Court West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee SSKM Hospital Justice Bibek Chaudhuri Bankshall Court Medical Treatment School Jobs Scam
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Reaches Delhi To Discuss His Panchayat Minister's Allegations

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Reaches Delhi To Discuss His Panchayat Minister's Allegations

Madhya Pradesh Government To Set Up Astrology OPD In Hospitals To Diagnose Patients’ Problems

Madhya Pradesh Government To Set Up Astrology OPD In Hospitals To Diagnose Patients’ Problems