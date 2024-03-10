ED Arrests RJD Leader Subhash Yadav Close Aide Of Lalu Yadav In Illegal Sand Mining Probe

Subhash Yadav, a prominent leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after a 14-hour raid at eight locations connected to him. The ED's move is part of an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), initiated based on 20 FIRs filed by the Bihar Police against M/s Broadsons Commodities Pvt Ltd (BCPL), where Subhash Yadav is the director.
The FIRs allege that BCPL was involved in illegal sand mining and sales without proper documentation, raising concerns about environmental regulations and revenue losses. The PMLA investigation disclosed that around ₹161 crore was generated through the unauthorized sand trade, controlled by a syndicate. This syndicate invested in companies like BCPL, profiting from the illicit sand sales.
Subhash Yadav, a key figure in this syndicate, was arrested after the ED's searches at six premises in Patna revealed significant evidence. Cash exceeding ₹2.3 crore and incriminating documents were seized during the raids. This crackdown follows similar actions against other alleged members of the sand mining syndicate, including JD(U) leader Radha Charan Sah and his son.
Besides his political ties with the RJD, Subhash Yadav contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In addition to the ED's actions, the Income Tax Department also conducted raids at Subhash Yadav's residence.