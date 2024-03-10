ED Arrests RJD Leader Subhash Yadav Close Aide Of Lalu Yadav In Illegal Sand Mining Probe

Subhash Yadav, a prominent leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after a 14-hour raid at eight locations connected to him. The ED's move is part of an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), initiated based on 20 FIRs filed by the Bihar Police against M/s Broadsons Commodities Pvt Ltd (BCPL), where Subhash Yadav is the director.