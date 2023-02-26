Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Drugs Worth Rs 33 Crore Among Items Seized Ahead Of Polling In Meghalaya

Drugs Worth Rs 33 Crore Among Items Seized Ahead Of Polling In Meghalaya

The Election Commission said, Drugs worth Rs 33.24 crore, and Rs 8.63 crore in cash have been seized in Meghalaya where polling for the assembly elections will be held on Monday.

Drugs
Drugs Worth Rs 33 Crore Among Items Seized Ahead Of Polling In Meghalaya Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Feb 2023 6:07 pm

Drugs worth Rs 33.24 crore, and Rs 8.63 crore in cash have been seized in Meghalaya where polling for the assembly elections will be held on Monday, the Election Commission said.
    
Precious metals worth Rs 91 lakh, liquor of Rs 2.54 crore, and different other items meant for distribution among voters worth Rs 27.37 crore were also seized by the law enforcement agencies, Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor told PTI.
    
"The total cumulative value of the seizure made since the model code of conduct came into effect on January 18 is Rs 72.70 crore," he said.
    
The polling will be held for 59 seats of the 60-member assembly on Monday, and the votes will be counted on March 2. Polling for the Sohiong constituency in the East Khasi Hills district was adjourned due to the death of UDP candidate HDR Lyngdoh.

National Election Commission Drugs Polling Meghalaya Assembly Elections East Khasi Hills
