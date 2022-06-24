Friday, Jun 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Droupadi Murmu in Parliament To File Nomination As President, Many BJP-NDA Leaders Present

The BJP has prepared four set of nominations for Murmu's candidature. Besides the prime minister, senior Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda will be signatories on the nomination papers.

Droupadi Murmu in Parliament To File Nomination As President, Many BJP-NDA Leaders Present
Droupadi Murmu

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Jun 2022 12:36 pm

The BJP-led NDA's pick for president Droupadi Murmu reached Parliament on Friday to file her nomination papers, with a host of ruling party and alliance leaders on hand to endorse her application. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is tipped to be her first proposer. The BJP has prepared four set of nominations for Murmu's candidature. Besides the prime minister, senior Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda will be signatories on the nomination papers.

Chief ministers of all BJP-led states, including Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath  and Gujarat's Bhupender Patel, as well as virtually the entire band of the party's women and tribal MPs and legislators will also be signatories. Besides the complement of NDA leaders, YSR Congress' Vijaysai Reddy and BJD leader Sasmit Patra, who are are not part of the alliance, were also in Parliament to back her nomination.

Related stories

PM Modi Holds Meeting With NDA’s Presidential Candidate Droupadi Murmu

Teacher, MLA, Jharkhand Governor: Meet Droupadi Murmu, First Adivasi Woman To Become Presidential Candidate 

Droupadi Murmu For President: BJP's Masterstroke But Adivasi Women Need More Than Symbolism

AIADMK leader O Paneerselvam and JD-U's Rajiv Ranjan Singh reached Parliament early. Before filing her papers, Murmu will pay floral tributes at the statues of Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar and Birsa Munda. Every set of nomination to a president has to have 50 proposers and 50 seconders among elected representatives. If elected, Murmu will be the first tribal president and the second woman in the post. 


(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Droupadi Murmu Parliament BJP NDA Prime Minister Narendra Modi Union Ministers Rajnath Singh Amit Shah BJP President J P Nadda Yogi Adityanath Bhupender Patel Rajiv Ranjan Singh AIADMK Leader O Paneerselvam
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Did Switzerland Really Approve The Use Of 3-D Printed Suicide Pods?

Did Switzerland Really Approve The Use Of 3-D Printed Suicide Pods?

EXPLAINED: Why Sri Lanka's Economy Collapsed And What's Next

EXPLAINED: Why Sri Lanka's Economy Collapsed And What's Next