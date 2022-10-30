Sunday, Oct 30, 2022
Drone-Dropped Weapons Recovered Along IB In Jammu; 2 Arrested

According to a Jammu police official, a shipment of weapons was recovered from a drone along the international border in R S Pura Sector and two people were arrested.

Updated: 30 Oct 2022 8:55 pm

Police have recovered a consignment of weapons dropped from a drone along the International Border in R S Pura Sector and arrested two people in Jammu, an official said on Sunday.

Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh said the police noticed the drone's movement in the Baspur Bangla area in the early hours of Sunday, following which all police stations in the region were put on alert.

He identified the arrested men as Chander Bose and Shamsher Singh. Four pistols, eight magazines, and 47 rounds were recovered, he added.

