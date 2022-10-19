Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

DRI Seizes 86.5 kg High-Quality Hydroponic Weed Worth Rs 39.5 Crore; 2 Held

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 86.5 kg of high-quality US-origin hydroponic weed valued at Rs 39.5 crore and arrested two persons in this connection from  Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday.

GROWING WILD: Oxalis is a very common edible weed India. It has a lemony taste. Can be a tasty addition to a bowl of salad.
GROWING WILD: Oxalis is a very common edible weed India. It has a lemony taste. Can be a tasty addition to a bowl of salad.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Oct 2022 7:22 am

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 86.5 kg of high-quality US-origin hydroponic weed valued at Rs 39.5 crore and arrested two persons in this connection from  Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday.

The DRI's Mumbai zonal unit intercepted two US-origin consignments at Courier Terminal in the Air Cargo Complex. An examination resulted in the seizure of 86.5 kg of hydroponic weed (ganja) from the consignments, he said.

The official said that the consignments were is-declared as 'Outdoor Concrete Firepit' and were destined for Bhiwandi town in the adjoining Thane district.

The seizure resulted from multi-agency coordination with stakeholders and further investigation and follow-up searches were carried out at the addresses of a warehouse and office premises linked to the importer, he said.

These searches resulted in the crackdown on drug cartels and led to the arrest of two persons from Mumbai, the official said.

He said that the seized high-quality hydroponic weed is valued at Rs 39.5 crore in the illicit market, adding further investigation was underway.

The current recovery indicates an alarming trend of hydroponic weed of the USA-origin being imported to India, the official added.

Hydroponic is a soilless method of growing cannabis using water as the primary medium.

Related stories

How to Pass a Drug Test for Weed: Trusted Detoxification Kits of 2022

Seaweed Mountains in Mexican Beach Towns Affect Tourism And Pose Health Risks

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Directorate Of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) 'Outdoor Concrete Firepit Connection From  Mumbai Valued At Rs 39.5 Crore Seized 86.5 Kg High-quality US-origin Hydroponic Weed Growing Cannabis
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bhojpuri Actress Rani Chatterjee Says Sajid Khan Asked Her About Her Breast Size, Frequency Of Intercourse

Bhojpuri Actress Rani Chatterjee Says Sajid Khan Asked Her About Her Breast Size, Frequency Of Intercourse

Ambuja Cements Allots 47.74 Crore Warrants To Adani Family Firm; Raises Rs  5,000 Crore

Ambuja Cements Allots 47.74 Crore Warrants To Adani Family Firm; Raises Rs  5,000 Crore