Draupadi Murmu Arrives In Mumbai Ahead Of Presidential Polls

The NDA's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu reached Mumbai to meet with the ruling party's MPs and MLAs.

NDAs presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu Photo: PTI/R Senthil Kumar

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 6:09 pm

The National Democratic Alliance's Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu arrived in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon to meet and interact with the ruling alliance's MPs and MLAs.   

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis received her at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. She was accompanied by BJP leader Vinod Tawde. Murmu then headed to a private hotel near the airport to meet the BJP MLAs and members of parliament along with rebel Shiv Sena MLAs of the Shinde camp. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had, on Tuesday, announced his party's support for Murmu for the July 18 presidential election. 

However, Murmu is not scheduled to meet Thackeray at his residence here, party sources said. The Opposition has fielded Yashwant Sinha against Murmu in the presidential election. Murmu had earlier served as the Governor of Jharkhand. If elected, she will be the first tribal woman to hold the top constitutional office.

