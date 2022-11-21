Monday, Nov 21, 2022
Home National

Dozens Injured, Roads Jammed After Nearly 50 Vehicles Pile-Up On Pune-Bengaluru Highway

The accident occurred on Navale bridge due to suspected brake failure of a truck when it was moving towards Pune, which hit some vehicles. The collision led to a subsequent oil spill on the roads, which caused more vehicles to slip and pile-up.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Updated: 21 Nov 2022 7:47 am

At least 48 vehicles were damaged after a truck lost control on the downward slope of a bridge on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway late Sunday evening, in which several persons suffered injuries with eight of them being hospitalized, a police official said.

Brake failure possible cause

The accident occurred on Navale bridge due to suspected brake failure of the truck when it was moving towards Pune, he said.

Ten to 15 people received minor injuries in the incident and they were given first aid on the spot. However, six to eight others were shifted to two hospitals for treatment, the official said.

No deaths reported

"The truck hit some vehicles on the road due to suspected brake failure and at least 24 vehicles, including the truck, suffered damages in the incident. While 22 of these vehicles were cars, one was an autorickshaw. Fortunately, there is no loss of human life in the accident," Suhel Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) said. 

Meanwhile, a fire department of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) claimed that at least 48 vehicles were damaged in the incident, including those that suffered minor damage.

A man, whose car was damaged in the accident, said that the speeding truck first rammed into some of the vehicles on the road, which in turn hit some other vehicles. "Our car was also hit. We were four people in the vehicle and fortunately nothing happened to us as the airbags opened, but we saw that several vehicles around us on the road were badly hit," he said.

The truck’s collision led to a subsequent oil spill on the roads, which caused more vehicles to slip and pile-up. 

(With inputs from PTI)

National Road Accidents Injury In Road Accident Navale Bridge Pune Bengaluru Highway
