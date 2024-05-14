National

Dog Walker Beats Pet Repeatedly In Elevator Of Gurugram High Rise, CCTV Footage Goes Viral

Captured by CCTV cameras at reportedly the Orchid Gardens apartment complex in Gurugram's Sector 54 on May 9 urged people on social media to talk about strict punishment for animal cruelty.

dog (representative image)
A viral video depicting a dog walker repeatedly beating a Golden Retriever inside an elevator has sparked outrage on social media.

The video showed a man beating a Golden Retriever dog with what looked like a poop scooper on its face multiple times.

Further the man was observed using his hands to slap the animal till they leave the elevator.

Recent Incidents Of Animal Abuse

A person threw a dog to death on May 9 at Ajnara Homes society in Sector 16B of Noida Extension.

The horrific episode prompted concerns by a section of locals and animal rights' activists in the area as some pictures and videos of the mutilated body of the dog also made their way to social media.

The culprit has not been found yet and it let tp animal rights organisation People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India on Monday to announce a reward of Rs 50,000 for anyone with information leading to the arrest of the accused.

"The harrowing footage vividly illustrates the suffering the canine endured before their tragic passing. PETA India is offering a reward of up to Rs 50,000 to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for torturing the dog," PETA India said in a statement.

