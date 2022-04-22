Friday, Apr 22, 2022
National

Discipline, Dedication, Dialogue Needed to Strengthen Congress: Warring

Stressing that discipline was essential for strengthening the party, he said, if there is no discipline in any person or a party, it cannot grow.

Congress lacks Discipline, Dedication, Dialogue

Updated: 22 Apr 2022 12:35 pm

Newly appointed Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday assumed office, and said party leaders and workers would have to follow discipline, dedication and dialogue to meet the challenges and strengthen the party.

Warring along with working president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Bharat Bhushan Ashu took charge at a simple ceremony here in the presence of senior party leaders at the Punjab Congress Bhavan.

Warring succeeds Navjot Singh Sidhu. Addressing the gathering, he said the Congress is a 'soch' (thinking) and 'vichar' (thought) which cannot come to an end. Warring, 44, said to face the challenges, the party leaders and workers would have to follow discipline, dedication and dialogue.

Stressing that discipline was essential for strengthening the party, he said, if there is no discipline in any person or a party, it cannot grow. “We have to adopt three Ds in our lives if we want to move towards success,” said Warring and added that dedication towards shouldering responsibility was also very important.

He also laid emphasis on dialogue with the people to seek their opinion. “If I make my own strategy, then I think we cannot move towards success,” said Warring. “Not only in a party but in a business as well, if you hold dialogue with colleagues or go for team work, then you will succeed,” he said. Later in a tweet, Warring said, “Discipline, Dedication and Dialogue will be my 3-D mantra for strengthening the party.”

Prominent among those who were present at the ceremony included former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, AICC in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Chaudhary, Punjab Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa, MLAs Sukhpal Khaira, Tript Rajinder Bajwa, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Sukhbinder Sarkaria, MPs Manish Tewari, Jasbir Dimpa and other party leaders.

Congress leader Sidhu came to the party office but did not share the stage with others leaders. Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar was not seen at the event. Warring thanked the party leadership including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for appointing him as the Punjab Congress president. Following the party's drubbing in the five states that went to polls recently, the Congress chief had asked state Congress chiefs to resign. 

(With PTI inputs)

