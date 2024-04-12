National

Disabled Husband Need Not Pay Maintenance; Karnataka HC Orders Grandfather To Pay Child Support

The single judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna emphasised the man's physical limitations, stating, "The husband walks with the help of crutches," making it impractical to expect him to seek employment in order to make maintenance payments.

Advertisement

Karnataka HC declines to compel a man with disability to provide maintenance to stranged wife
info_icon

The Karnataka High Court has declined to compel a man with a 75 per cent disability to provide maintenance to his estranged wife, and overturned a lower court's order for his arrest or the levying of a fine.

The single judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna emphasised the man's physical limitations, stating, "The husband walks with the help of crutches," making it impractical to expect him to seek employment in order to make maintenance payments.

Marital discord led the husband to petition for annulment of the marriage, alleging that the wife left him voluntarily. Amidst this, the wife sought interim maintenance under Section 24 of the Hindu Marriage Act, and was initially granted Rs 15,000 per month.

Advertisement

However, the husband subsequently became disabled and this hindered his ability to pay maintenance.

The court scrutinised the wife's employment and the husband's disability certificate, questioning the rationale behind demanding maintenance from an incapacitated husband. It underscored the need to consider all factors and the husband's inability to earn due to his disability.

Highlighting the staggering arrears of Rs 19,04,000, covering the period of disability, the court expressed concern over the financial strain on the husband. Rejecting the notion of tapping into the husband's father's resources, the court however deemed it appropriate for the husband's father to support the grandchild's needs.

Advertisement

The court rejected the wife's plea for enhanced maintenance, labeling it untenable, and mandated the husband's father to settle the arrears until the onset of the man's disability.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE: Voters Want Jobs And Lower Prices, Survey Shows
  7. Sports World LIVE: MC Mary Kom Resigns As India's Chef De Mission For Paris 2024
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch