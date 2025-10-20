Dibrugarh-Bound Air India Express Flight Returns To Guwahati Due To Technical Issue

The Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft reported an avionics issue linked to one of its wings just before landing in Dibrugarh.

Summary
Summary of this article

  • A Dibrugarh-bound Air India Express flight returned to Guwahati shortly after takeoff due to a technical snag detected mid-air.

  • Passengers were later flown to their destination on a replacement aircraft, officials confirmed.

A Dibrugarh-bound Air India Express flight on Monday returned to Guwahati after developing a technical snag, and later flew to its destination with a different aircraft, officials said.

The Boeing 737 Max 8 carrier took off from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati at 12.20 pm and was scheduled to land at Dibrugarh airport at 1.25 pm.

However, moments before landing, the pilots observed a problem in the avionics related to one of the wings, an official said.

"It immediately decided to return to Guwahati. A different aircraft was arranged and flight IX-1186 flew from Guwahati and reached Dibrugarh at 6.20 pm," he added.

There was no report of any injury to any passenger.

When contacted, an Air India Express spokesperson said, "One of our flights returned to Guwahati on account of a technical issue. We arranged an alternative aircraft, provided refreshments to guests and operated the flight with a delay. We regret the inconvenience."

He, however, did not provide further details like the number of passengers or crew members.

