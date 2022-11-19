Saturday, Nov 19, 2022
Dhami's Mud Bath Picture Goes Viral

In an effort to promote mud therapy and naturopathy, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took a mud bath at Navyog Gram in Champawat district.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Nov 2022 8:17 pm

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had a mud bath at Navyog Gram in Champawat district to promote mud therapy and naturopathy.

A picture of Dhami wearing a mud pack along with others has gone viral on social media.  

Dhami was at Navyog Gram in Tanakpur on Friday to inaugurate a conference on naturopathy and yoga when he took the mud bath.

"Uttarakhand has an abundance of natural resources. Naturopathy practitioners seek to make human life free from diseases by embracing nature-based treatments," Dhami said. 

He said the promotion of naturopathy is his government's commitment. 

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts have led to yoga's acceptance in the entire world today as the foundation of a healthy life," he said. 

