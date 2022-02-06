Sunday, Feb 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Dense Fog In Parts Of Delhi, Minimum Temperature Settles At 5.4 Degrees Celsius

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 21 degrees Celsius.

Dense Fog In Parts Of Delhi, Minimum Temperature Settles At 5.4 Degrees Celsius
Dense fog shrouds Delhi

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Feb 2022 1:45 pm

Several parts of the national capital witnessed dense fog on Sunday morning with the minimum temperature in the city settling at 5.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal, the India Meteorological Department said. According to the Safdarjung observatory, which provides representative data for the city, the relative humidity was 97 per cent at 8.30 am.

The weatherman predicted mainly clear skies for the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 21 degrees Celsius. Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category. The air quality index (AQI) read 293 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

The AQI in neighbouring Faridabad stood at 302, Ghaziabad 304, Greater Noida 206, Gurgaon 234 and Noida 268. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Related stories

COVID-19: Positivity Rate Falls Below 3 Per Cent In Delhi; 1604 New Cases

Fire Breaks Out At Delhi's Karkardooma Court, No One Injured

82 Pc Adolescents Vaccinated With First COVID-19 Dose In Delhi

On Sunday, the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 6.9 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal. The maximum temperature settled at 19.5 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average. On Thursday, Delhi saw its maximum temperature go down by eight notches to 14.4 degrees Celsius, the coldest for the month of February in 19 years. On February 1, 2003, the national capital had recorded a high of 14.3 degrees Celsius.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Delhi Cold Wave Temperature Weather Air Quality Index (AQI) AQI Weather: Fog
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

EC Opens Up Physical Campaigning Events; Ban On Roadshows, Processions Continues

EC Opens Up Physical Campaigning Events; Ban On Roadshows, Processions Continues

It's 90 Per Cent Versus 10 Per Cent Now, Says Adityanath On UP Polls

Efforts On For Reforming Education Ecosystem In J&K: LG

Boundary Disputes Among NE States Will Be Resolved Under Union Home Minister's Leadership: Rijiju

Those Behind Mahatma Gandhi's Assassination Opened Fire At Me: Owaisi

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Indian cricket team players celebrate after beating England in the U19 Cricket World Cup finals. India won for the fifth time.

ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022: India Beat England For Fifth Title

Jennifer Garner dances during a roast after being named

Hollywood Star Jennifer Garner Celebrated As Hasty Pudding's Woman of Year

Students participate in Saraswati Puja on the occasion of Sri Panchami, at a school in Bhubaneswar. The Odisha government has allowed Saraswati Puja celebrations in school premises, in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

Basant Panchmi

Indian cricketers warm up during a practice session ahead of their first one day international cricket match against West Indies, in Ahmedabad. India and West Indies will play three one day cricket match in Ahmedabad from February 6.

IND Vs WI: Indian Cricket Team Trains Ahead Of West Indies ODIs

The statues of the British monarchs and the officials of the Raj stand as relics from the colonial past at the Coronation Park in Delhi. Besides the 21-metre-tall sandstone obelisk commemorating King George V, there are statues of King Edward V. and several viceroys and Governor-Generals, like Lord Hardinge, Lord Willingdon, Lord Irwin and Lord Chelmsford.

Coronation Park: Where The Statues Of The Raj Rest In Ruins