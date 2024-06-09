National

Delhi's Maximum Temperature Settles At 42.5 Deg C

The weather department has predicted mainly clear sky with strong winds on the day Narendra Modi will take oath as the prime minister for a third straight term

File Image
Delhi's Maximum Temperature Settles At 45.6 Deg C Photo: File Image
info_icon

The national capital on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius, 2.5 notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather department has predicted mainly clear sky with strong winds on the day Narendra Modi will take oath as the prime minister for a third straight term.

Modi will take the oath as the head of a coalition government. The ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7.15 pm. The humidity at 5.30 am was at 16 per cent.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 181 at 6 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates: Modi Takes Oath As PM; Chirag Paswan, JP Nadda, And More Sworn In As Cabinet Ministers
  2. J&K: Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls In Gorge After Suspected Terror Attack In Reasi District
  3. Haryana Govt Launches New Initiative To Resolve Public Grievances
  4. Bus With Pilgrims Plunges Into J-K Gorge After Suspected Terror Attack: Officials
  5. Narendra Modi Takes Oath As PM For Record 3rd Term, Here’s Full List Of Ministers Sworn In
Entertainment News
  1. Jannat Zubair Reacts With A 'Why Not’ To ‘Phulwa’ Returning On TV: 'These Shows Are Iconic'
  2. When A. R. Rahman Had To Work On A Tight Deadline Despite His Sister’s Ill Health
  3. ‘Indo-Pak Game Feels Like A Festival’, Says Akansha Ranjan As She Reveals Her Favourite Player
  4. 'House Of The Dragon’ Actor Ewan Mitchell Admits To Not Having Watched ‘Game Of Thrones’
  5. Ian McKellen Talks About Reprising Gandalf Role In 'Gollum' Movie
Sports News
  1. India Vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup Match Today: Rain Delays Start; Men In Blue To Bat First
  2. South Africa Vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Carlos Alcaraz Wins First Set 6-3 Against Alexander Zverev In French Open Final
  4. FIH Women's Pro League: India Lose 2-3 To Great Britain To End Season With 8 Defeats
  5. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Toss Update: India Bat First Against Pakistan
World News
  1. Miss Alabama Winner Sparks Controversy, Ignites Debate On Pageant Titles, Cyberbullying And Weight: Here's The Truth
  2. Israel Extends Ban On Al Jazeera Operations For 45 Days
  3. Water Crisis In Atlanta: How Small Businesses Are Coping With The Aftermath
  4. Iran's Presidential Election: Ahmadinejad Blocked Again, 6 Candidates Approved
  5. 100-Year-Old WWII Veteran Marries 96-Year-Old Sweetheart Near Historic D-Day Beaches Of Normandy
Latest Stories
  1. NDA Oath Taking Ceremony: Here Are Dignitaries On Guest List For Mega Event
  2. PM Modi Has Given Me An Opportunity: JD(S) Leader Kumaraswamy
  3. Modi Oath Ceremony: What Is The Text Of PM’s Oath
  4. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates: Modi Takes Oath As PM; Chirag Paswan, JP Nadda, And More Sworn In As Cabinet Ministers
  5. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup: Windies Trample Hapless UGA By 144-Run Margin
  6. Pakistan: 2 Men From Ahmadi Community Killed In Punjab Province
  7. Modi’s Third Term Begins Today: The Challenges And The Questions
  8. India Vs Pakistan At The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: 5 Must-Watch Sports Films To Amp Up The Excitement Before The Massive Showdown