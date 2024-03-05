Delhi's Max Temperature Expected To Be Around 25 Deg C

Delhiites woke up to a slight chill in the air in the morning as the minimum temperature settled at 11.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

According to data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) the relative humidity stood stood at 71 per cent. The weather office has forecast partly cloudy sky in the day.

The minimum temperature around 9 am stood at 11.2 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 25 degrees Celsius. On Monday, the national capital had registered a high of 24.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the "moderate" category (122) at 9 am on Tuesday. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".