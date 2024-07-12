Delhi University Turns Down ‘Manusmriti’ Proposal After Uproar

Following uproar over introduction of ‘Manusmriti’ manuscript in LLB course, Delhi University’s Vice-Chancellor, Yogesh Singh has said the proposal has now been rejected. DU VC Singh’s clarification comes after criticism from the varsity’s faculty members and concerns over the manuscript's controversial content.
Earlier, the DU’s Faculty of Law had submitted a proposal to the university. The faculty had suggested amendments to the jurisprudence paper in the LLB course for the first and third-year students.
The significant change in LLB course was the inclusion of readings from 'Manusmriti,' an ancient Hindu legal text.
Meanwhile, DU VC Singh later in a video said both the proposed readings and amendments have been dismissed. “Nothing of this sort will be taught to students,” he said.
DU VC’s decision followed a wave of backlash from the university’s academic community, particularly from the Social Democratic Teachers Front (SDTF). SDTF opposed the proposal, arguing that 'Manusmriti' promotes regressive views, especially concerning the rights of women and marginalized communities.
SDTF in its letter before VC had highlighted the problematic nature of 'Manusmriti.' The group had stated the text is fundamentally against the principles of equality and progressive education, which are enshrined in the Indian Constitution. “In several sections, Manusmriti opposes women's education and equal rights. Introducing any part of it contradicts the Constitution’s basic structure,” the letter argued.
The SDTF urged the university administration to withdraw the proposal immediately and ensure it was not approved in the upcoming Academic Council meeting. They also requested the Vice-Chancellor to direct the law faculty to continue with the current syllabus for the jurisprudence paper.