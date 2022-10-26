Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi University Releases List Of Vacant Seats For Second Round Of Allocation

DU's first round of seat allocation concluded on Tuesday, with around 59,100 candidates sealing their admission to undergraduate programmes by paying fees.

Students demanding entrance examination be re-introduced for admission to arts & science departments
Delhi University published second list of vacant seats Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Oct 2022 3:34 pm

A day after its first round of seat allocation concluded with the majority of them getting filled up, Delhi University on Wednesday published a list of vacant seats. In many of the courses, only one to two seats will be available for candidates in the second round of seat allocation, according to the list.

Some courses like B.A Economics in Hindu College and B.A Program (History + Political Science) in Aryabhatta College have no seats left. Most of the seats in popular colleges in DU's North Campus like Hindu and Miranda House are already filled up.

Similarly in St. Stephen's College, several courses have only a few PwD (persons with disabilities) seats left. Unreserved seats are vacant only in B.Sc (Hons.) Physics (5) and B.Sc (Hons.) Chemistry (2) in the prestigious college. In Miranda House College, all seats in over 20 courses are filled up.

DU, however, has said that the number of vacant seats might change due to reconciliations, withdrawals and cancellations. DU's first round of seat allocation concluded on Tuesday, with around 59,100 candidates sealing their admission to undergraduate programmes by paying fees.

On Tuesday, DU Registrar Vikas Gupta had said that after the release of the vacant seats' list, the university will open a two-day window from Wednesday to allow those who secured admission in undergraduate courses to upgrade to their higher 'programme+college combination' preference. Based on the availability of seats, the university will declare the second round of the Central Seat Allocation System (CSAS Round-II) on October 30, he had said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National DU Admissions Second Round Of Allocation Mid-Entries Extra Allocations Key Steps Hassle-Free Process Rejections Cancellations Admission-cum-allocation Policy
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Unilever Recalls Dove, Other Dry Shampoos Over Cancer Risk  

Unilever Recalls Dove, Other Dry Shampoos Over Cancer Risk  

'Kantara' Beats 'KGF' To Become Second Biggest Kannada Film

'Kantara' Beats 'KGF' To Become Second Biggest Kannada Film