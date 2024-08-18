Delhi: Traffic Cops Suspended After CCTV Footage Of Collecting, Splitting Bribe Goes Viral

A CCTV footage of three Delhi traffic policemen engaged in distributing a bribe in front of Ghazipur police station has quickly gone viral on social media. It has also led to the suspension of the three, according to Delhi LG VK Saxena.
The concerned video showed one of the officers arguing with a man inside a police checkpost at Gazipur's Thrill Lauri Circle on Saturday.
After a brief conversation, the policeman gestured to the man, who then placed a bundle of money on a table behind the officer as he kept watch.
After the man left, the policeman sat down and started counting the money.
The video then showed the three policemen sitting together, with the first officer splitting the money between them. The other two officers were seen smiling as they take their share.
According to reports, Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena responded to one of the videos on X platform and informed that the three the three policemen including two Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and one head constable had been suspended.
He said, "Taking cognizance of this post, after preliminary investigation, the above 3 policemen have been suspended and a comprehensive departmental inquiry is being conducted against them," he said