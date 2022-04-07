Delhi riots: Court dismisses bail plea of Shifa-ur-Rehman

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Amitabh Rawat rejected the bail application saying the reasonable grounds for believing that the accusation against the accused was "prima facie" true. Rehman, booked under various sections, including the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), had urged the court for bail, saying he had been in custody since April 26, 2020, and the investigation was already complete.



The defense counsel argued that no case under UAPA or other penal provision is made against the accused. The prosecution opposed the bail order arguing that there were statements of numerous witnesses, including protected public witnesses highlighting the incriminating material against the accused.



A broad reading of all the statements brings out the role of the accused Shifa your Rehman in the context of conspiracy and riots. It also argued that the accused was a member of the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC), the WhatsApp group of the JMI Coordination Committee, and others.



Rehman is accused of being the "mastermind" of the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.