Thursday, Apr 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Delhi riots: Court dismisses bail plea of Shifa-ur-Rehman

On Thursday, a Delhi court dismissed the bail plea of Alumni Association Jamia Millia Islamia (AAJMI) President Shifa-ur-Rehman in a case related to the alleged larger conspiracy in the Delhi riots in February 2020.

Delhi riots: Court dismisses bail plea of Shifa-ur-Rehman
Delhi riots victim Shaukat Ali who was hit by a bullet on his left thigh Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Apr 2022 7:03 pm

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Amitabh Rawat rejected the bail application saying the reasonable grounds for believing that the accusation against the accused was "prima facie" true. Rehman, booked under various sections, including the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), had urged the court for bail, saying he had been in custody since April 26, 2020, and the investigation was already complete.


The defense counsel argued that no case under UAPA or other penal provision is made against the accused. The prosecution opposed the bail order arguing that there were statements of numerous witnesses, including protected public witnesses highlighting the incriminating material against the accused.

Related stories

2020 Delhi Riots: Court Denies Bail To Former JNU Student Leader Umar Khalid

2020 Delhi Riots: HC Grants Time For Impleadment Of Political Leaders In Pleas Alleging Hate Speeches

Delhi Riots: HC To Hear From Feb 8 Pleas Alleging Hate Speeches


A broad reading of all the statements brings out the role of the accused Shifa your Rehman in the context of conspiracy and riots. It also argued that the accused was a member of the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC), the WhatsApp group of the JMI Coordination Committee, and others.


Rehman is accused of being the "mastermind" of the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

Tags

National Indian Government Delhi Government Alumni Association Jamia Millia Islamia (AAJMI) President Shifa-ur-Rehman Delhi Riots 2020 Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) JMI Coordination Committee New Delhi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Lost Garden: A Poem by Late Kashmiri Poet Kashi Nath 'Bagwan'

Lost Garden: A Poem by Late Kashmiri Poet Kashi Nath 'Bagwan'

Ed-tech Firm Unacademy Lays Off Hundreds Of Employees 

Ed-tech Firm Unacademy Lays Off Hundreds Of Employees 