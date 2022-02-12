Saturday, Feb 12, 2022
Delhi Records Minimum Temperature Of 8 Degrees Celsius

On Friday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8.2 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 22.5 degrees Celsius. 

Delhi records minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius. Stock

Updated: 12 Feb 2022 10:43 am

The national capital witnessed a clear sky on Saturday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 8 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The relative humidity was 76 per cent at 8.30 am. The weather office has predicted mainly clear skies during the day. The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 23 degrees Celsius.

The city's air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category on Saturday. The air quality index (AQI) read 197 at 9 am. The air quality in neighbouring Faridabad (196), Gurgaon (164), Ghaziabad (183), Greater Noida (146) and Noida (153) was also recorded in the 'moderate' category. 

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

With inputs from PTI. 

