Delhi Records Maximum Temperature Of 40.5 Degree C

Delhi's temperature has taken a surge to 40 degrees celsius. Thunderstorms expected in the coming week.

Delhi Heatwave AP Photo/Manish Swarup

Updated: 25 Jun 2022 6:54 pm

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Saturday settled at 40.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.


The minimum temperature was recorded at 24.3 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal, it said.


According to an IMD bulletin, generally cloudy skies with the possibility of thunderstorms are expected from June 27 and light rain with gusty winds from June 28.


"Temperature (is) expected to drop from June 27 with thunderstorm and light rain," said Mahesh Palawat, vice president (climate change and meteorology) of Skymet Weather.


The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded in the moderate (224) category around 6 pm, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.


An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. 

