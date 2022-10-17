Delhi Records 635 Dengue Cases In First 12 Days Of October

The number of dengue cases in Delhi has seen a spike with 635 new infections being reported in the first 12 days of October taking the total tally to 1,572 so far this year, a civic body report said on Monday.

Of the total 1,572 cases recorded this year, as many as 693 were reported in September alone. The city had logged 937 cases of dengue this year till September-end, and 635 fresh cases were reported in the first 12 days of October, taking the tally of the vector-borne disease in the city to 1,572, according to the report released by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday.

It is also the highest number of dengue cases logged during the January 1-October 12 period since 2017, when the corresponding figure was 2,884, the report stated. The report said that as many as 314 fresh dengue cases were reported in a week between October 5 and 12. Between October 1 and 5, the city reported 321 cases.

In 2015, the city had witnessed a massive dengue outbreak, with the number of cases crossing 10,600 in October. It was Delhi's worst dengue outbreak since 1996. According to the MCD report issued on Monday, the city recorded 23 dengue cases in January, 16 in February, 22 in March, 20 in April, 30 in May, 32 in June, 26 in July and 75 in August. No death has been reported so far this year due to the disease.

(With PTI inputs)