Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Delhi Records 579 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, One Death

Delhi recorded 615 cases with a positivity rate of 3.89 per cent and three deaths on Tuesday.

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 10:17 pm

Delhi on Thursday recorded 579 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.46 per cent, while one more person succumbed to the viral disease, according to health department data.

With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's caseload climbed to 19,39,227 and the death toll increased to 26,277, the health department bulletin said.

The fresh cases came out of 16,755 tests conducted the previous day, it said. On Wednesday, Delhi logged 600 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.27 per cent and one death.

Of the 9,469 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals, only 154 were occupied on Thursday. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres are lying vacant, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 2,480, down from 2,590 the previous day. As many as 1,760 patients are under home isolation, it said. There are 331 containment zones in the capital, down from 349 on Wednesday, it added.

The national capital has reported a few cases of the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron, which are highly transmissible, but experts have said there is no need to panic as these sub-variants do not cause severe infection.

The number of fresh Covid cases had touched the record high of 28,867 in Delhi on January 13, during the third wave of the pandemic. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

(With PTI inputs)

