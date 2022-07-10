Sunday, Jul 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi Records 433 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Two Deaths

Delhi recorded 433 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.96 percent and two fatalities.

undefined
covid-19 (Representational Image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Jul 2022 9:20 pm

Delhi on Sunday recorded 433 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.96 percent and two more deaths, according to health department data.

This is the fourth consecutive day when the daily case count has remained below 600.

With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 19,40,735 and the death toll increased to 26,284, the health department bulletin said.

The fresh cases came out of 14,623 tests conducted the previous day, it said. 

Delhi on Saturday recorded 544 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.37 percent and two fatalities.

The capital recorded 531 cases with a positivity rate of 3.13 percent and three fatalities on Friday.

Related stories

Gujarat Reports 546 Covid-19 Cases, Tally Rises To 12,37,921

Karnataka Reports 942 New Covid-19 Cases

Nagaland Reports 3 New Covid-19 Cases

Tags

National Increases Covid-19 Death Tolls Negligence Positivity Rate Government Facilities Fatality Rate Fresh Infections And Fatalities The Capital Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Deep Into The Land Of Forests: A Look At Jharkhand's Many Waterfalls

Deep Into The Land Of Forests: A Look At Jharkhand's Many Waterfalls

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG