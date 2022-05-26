Thursday, May 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi Records 424 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Four Deaths

Delhi's Covid-19 positivity rate stands at 1.89% and the active caseload at 1,762.

Delhi Records 424 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Four Deaths
Covid vaccination in Delhi PTI Photo/Arun Sharma

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 May 2022 7:38 am

Delhi reported 425 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.89 per cent, while four more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department on Wednesday.

With this, Delhi's Covid-19 tally increased to 19,04,664 and the death toll climbed to 26,207. A total of 22,490 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the national capital the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

Related stories

Puducherry Reports 2 New COVID-19 Cases

Hypertension Most Common Co-Morbidity: Delhi Hospital Study On Covid Patients

Thane Logs 42 New COVID-19 Cases

On Tuesday, the national capital had recorded 418 fresh coronavirus cases, while the positivity rate stood at 2.27 per cent. On Monday, the national capital had reported 268 fresh cases, while the positivity rate stood at 2.69 per cent.

The city saw 365 cases with a positivity rate of 1.97 per cent and one death on Sunday. The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Delhi decreased to 1,762 from 1,841 on Tuesday, the bulletin saidAs many as 1,258 patients were under home isolation, down from 1,330 the previous day, it said, adding that there were 483 containment zones in the national capital.

There are 9,613 beds for Covid-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 101 of those are occupied, the bulletin said. 

Tags

National COVID-19 Covid-19 Cases In India Covid-19 Positive Cases Covid Tally Covid Vaccination Pandemic Delhi Covid-19 Covid-19 Positivity Rate India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Key Things To Know Before Markets Open On Thursday

Key Things To Know Before Markets Open On Thursday