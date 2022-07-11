Monday, Jul 11, 2022
Delhi Records 280 New Covid-19 Cases, Positivity Rate 4.21%

Delhi on Monday reported 280 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.21 per cent, according to health department data. No new deaths were logged.

Covid-19 Vaccination (Representational image) PTI

Updated: 11 Jul 2022 7:47 pm

With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's Covid-19 caseload climbed to 19,41,015 and the death toll stood at 26,284, the health department bulletin said.

The fresh cases came out of 6,645 tests conducted the previous day, it said. The capital had on Sunday recorded 433 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.96 per cent and two deaths.

On Saturday, it recorded 544 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.37 per cent and two fatalities. The capital recorded 531 cases with a positivity rate of 3.13 per cent and three fatalities on Friday.

Of the 9,469 beds for Covid-19 patients in Delhi hospitals, only 131 were occupied on Monday. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres are lying vacant, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 1,942, down from 2,146 the previous day. As many as 1,553 patients are under home isolation, it said.

There are 279 containment zones in the capital, it added.

The national capital has reported a few cases of the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron, which are highly transmissible, but experts have asked people not to panic as these sub-variants do not cause severe infection.

The number of daily Covid cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

(with inputs from PTI)

