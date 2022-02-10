Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Delhi Records 1,317 Fresh Covid Cases, 13 Deaths

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

Delhi Records 1,317 Fresh Covid Cases, 13 Deaths
Delhi records a decline in COVID-19 cases PTI Photo

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 11:20 am

Delhi on Wednesday reported 1,317 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.11 per cent, while 13 more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,47,515 and the death toll climbed to 26,023, the latest bulletin stated.

As many as 62,556 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city the previous day, it said. Delhi had on Tuesday reported 1,114 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.28 per cent and 12 deaths. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below 10,000.

There are 15,416 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 800 (5.19 per cent) of them are occupied, the bulletin said. The number of people in home isolation stands at 4,134, down from 4,843 the day before, it said. There are 23,052 containment zones in the city, a fall from 25,875 on Tuesday, it said.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday reviewed the COVID-19 situation and decided to reopen higher education institutions and coaching centres along with schools for classes 9-12 from February 7 amid the declining number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital. Gyms were also allowed to reopen with certain restrictions, while the night curfew continues.

With PTI Inputs

