Weather Wrap: Rain Brings Relief For Delhi-NCR Amid Scorching Heat; Red Alerts Issued For Karnataka, Goa | Details

Light rain showers brought relief for parts of Delhi-NCR on Friday amid the scorching heat. With the light showers putting the heatwave at bay, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted more showers over the national capital region.
Visuals of Delhi Rains surfaced on social media as residents celebrated the brief relief from the extreme heat. Visuals of rain showers from RK Puram and Gurgaon were also shared.
In Friday's bulletin, the weather department has predicted rain, thunderstorms and winds in many parts of Delhi and adjoining areas.
As per IMD, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 40 and 29 degree Celsius. For North India, the weather department has added that no heatwave spells have been predicted for the next four to five days.
IMD Issues Alerts For Heavy Rainfall
Red Alert For Parts Of Karnataka, Goa
With monsoon season approaching, IMD has issued a red alert for Karnataka, Coastal Karnataka, Konkan and Goa.
Along with these states, a red alert has also been issued for Kerala and Mahe. These regions are expected to get isolated and heavy rainfall to extremely heavy rainfall over the next few days.
Orange Alert In Bihar, Maharashtra And More
Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for heavy rainfall in Bihar, Madhya Maharashtra, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, North Interior Karnataka , Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
Furthermore, IMD has stated that widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 Kmph) are expected to fall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal during the week.