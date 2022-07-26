Delhi Police Identifying Staff Responsible For Manhandling Indian Youth Congress Chief

The Delhi Police Tuesday said they are in the process of identifying the person who allegedly manhandled Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV during a protest against the questioning of party chief Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate.

A video of Srinivas being pulled by his hair went viral on social media with several users condemning the police action. Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said disciplinary action will be taken against the erring officials.

"We are trying to identify the staff and disciplinary action would be initiated against the staff after identification," Guguloth said. Srinivas told PTI he was beaten up by three to four policemen before being detained. "When we were protesting, some three to four police personnel hit me. They also pulled my hair and forcefully dragged me inside a car. The police first took us to Sarojini Nagar and later to the Vasant Kunj police station. We are yet to be released," he said Tuesday evening.

The central agency Tuesday recorded Gandhi's statement on the second day of her questioning in the money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. Gandhi, who was questioned for 2.5 hours before lunch and rejoined after a break, had reached the ED office in central Delhi around 11 am with her Z+ armed security cover, and accompanied by her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

In an official statement, Srinivas said, "The dictatorial government will not be able to crush our spirits by taking us into police custody. We will end the suppression of the dictatorial rule of the BJP with Satyagraha. Fighting against the dictatorial rule Gandhi, Nehru and Patel also went to jail. We are also not afraid of the prison of this dictatorial government.”

"We want to tell the BJP government that democracy has two wheels -- one of the ruling party and one of opposition. If one wheel slips, the car of democracy will stop there," he said.