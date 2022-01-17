Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Delhi Police Arrests Three Men For Visa Fraud

Police said further efforts are on to apprehend other agents involved in the racket.

Delhi Police Arrests Three Men For Visa Fraud
Delhi Police arrest three men for alleged visa fraud. -

Trending

Updated: 17 Jan 2022 4:00 pm

Three men were arrested for alleged visa fraud, police said on Monday.

Two of those arrested are Joginder Singh (53) and Surjeet Singh (53). They used to work as agents in rural areas of Kaithal and Kurukshetra in Haryana and arranged visas and passports by unfair means for people intending to travel abroad, the police said.

Related stories

Delhi Police Chief Launches Project For Safety, Security Of Children

Gujarat Family With Fake Visa To Canada Held At IGI Airport

Delhi Police sends 'Bulli Bai' case to IFSO unit, gets nod for MLAT procedure in 'Sulli Deals' case

The third arrested accused is Kuldeep Singh (33), a passenger who intended to travel on a fake visa, police said. According to the police, a complaint was received from immigration officials at IGI Airport police station alleging that on the intervening night of January 8 and 9, a passenger named Kuldeep Singh approached for immigration clearance at the airport to depart to Dubai.

"During clearance and scrutiny of travel documents, a fake Canadian visa was found affixed on a page of his passport as it did not have any security features as that of the original Canadian visa. A case was registered and investigation taken up," Sanjay Tyagi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport), said.

When the passenger was interrogated, he revealed that he procured the fake Canadian visa and other documents from an agent named Joginder Singh for a payment of Rs 16 lakh, Tyagi said. The passenger also disclosed that agent Joginder Singh accompanied him to the airport on January 8, he said.

Kuldeep Singh, who is a farmer, was arrested on the spot, the DCP added. "Through sources and electronic surveillance, our team obtained information that alleged agent Joginder Singh was using a WhatsApp number to be in touch with passenger’s family. In prompt response, our team was able to arrest the accused agent within four hours of the registration of the case from IGI Airport," he said.

When Joginder Singh was questioned, he told police that he, along with his associate Surjeet Singh and another agent, arranged the fake Canadian visa for the passenger, the DCP said. "After obtaining seven days police remand of agent Joginder Singh from a court here, a raid was conducted in Kaithal and Kurukshetra in Haryana. With the help of local intelligence and electronic surveillance, Surjeet Singh was arrested within two days of the registration of the case," the officer said.

With inputs from PTI.

Tags

National Delhi Police Fake Visa IGI Airport Police Stations Deputy Commissioner
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

SC Issues Notice To Odisha School For Discrepancies In Giving Marks To Class X Students

SC Issues Notice To Odisha School For Discrepancies In Giving Marks To Class X Students

Amid Covid Third Wave, Winters, SC Stresses On Steps To Rehabilitate Children

UP Polls: Agra Cantonment Seat Gets A Transgender Candidate

Increase Fund Allocation For Adolescents', Elderly's Health In Upcoming Budget: NGOs

Mehbooba Visits Families Rendered Homeless By JDA's Demolition Drive

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Novak Djokovic prepares to take his seat on a plane to Belgrade, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Djokovic was deported from Australia after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Australian Open 2022, Day 1: Season-opening Grand Slam Starts Sans Novak Djokovic

Nepalese devotees warm themselves around fire after taking a holy dip in the Hanumante river during Madhav Narayan Festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. During the festival, devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to the Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. Unmarried women pray to find a good husband while those married pray for the longevity of their husbands by observing a month-long fast.

Devotees Perform Rituals At Madhav Narayan Festival In Nepal

A couple watches the sunset while visiting a park in Kansas City, Missouri.

Love In The Air, Love In The Time Of Corona

Actor Sidharth Malhotra in a still from 'Shershaah' (2021). He is the nephew to veteran Bollywood actors Randhir Kapoor , Rishi Kapoor , Rajeev Kapoor.

Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: 5 Facts You Didn't Know

Actor Vijay Sethupathi in a still from ' Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' (2019). Where he plays the role of a fierce warrior Raja Pandi.

Happy Birthday Vijay Sethupathi: 5 Unique Looks From His Roles