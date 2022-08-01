Monday, Aug 01, 2022
Delhi Minister Challenges Provision Of Seeking Permission From The Centre For Foreign Travel By State Ministers

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot moved the high court challenging the provision for seeking permission from the Centre for international visits by CM and other ministers.

Updated: 01 Aug 2022 1:15 pm

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday approached the high court here challenging the provision of seeking prior permission from the Central government for foreign visits by the chief minister and other ministers of the state.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was recently denied permission for a visit to Singapore. 

Gahlot, who is an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, has sought to frame guidelines and appropriate directions in connection with the power of the Centre to deny or grant permission to elected representatives for their personal and official visits, a lawyer associated with the case said.

Justice Yashwant Varma asked the petitioner to file an additional affidavit to buttress one of the reliefs claimed in the petition relating to permission for personal foreign visits. Gahlot was represented by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi in the matter.

The court listed the petition for further hearing on August 22. 

