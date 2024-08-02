National

Delhi: Man Who Shot Dead Woman In Gokalpuri Road Rage Incident Arrested

Simranjeet Kaur, 30, was shot dead on Wednesday following an argument between her husband and Choudhary after their two wheelers brushed against each other near the Gokalpuri flyover on July 31. She was travelling with her husband Heera Singh and two sons aged 12 and four years.

Delhi gokulpuri flyover murder
The Delhi Police said the victim - Simranjeet Kaur (30) - was declared brought dead when she was taken to the hospital. Photo: X/ANI
info_icon

A 28-year-old man who shot dead a woman in a road rage incident in Gokalpuri was arrested after a brief gunfight with police early Friday, officials said.

Majid Choudhary, a resident of Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh, suffered gunshot wounds in both his legs in retaliatory firing by police personnel, they said.

The accused was identified after examining CCTV camera footage and a team was tasked to trace him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

"On Friday, at 3:45 am, our team received information about the accused will be in the Nala road area in Gokalpuri," he said.

Simranjeet Kaur, 30, was shot dead on Wednesday following an argument between her husband and Choudhary after their two wheelers brushed against each other near the Gokalpuri flyover on July 31. She was travelling with her husband Heera Singh and two sons aged 12 and four years.

Choudhary was arrested after an encounter with police, Tirkey said, adding that he suffered bullet injuries on his left thigh and below the right knee.

Police seized a pistol and three bullets from him, and impounded a stolen motorcycle.

ALSO READ | Delhi: Woman On Bike With Husband, Kids Shot Dead After Spat With Man On Another 2-Wheeler

"Information was received that Choudhary would be in Gokalpuri to meet an associate. Police laid a trap near the Nala road area, and around 3:45 am, he arrived there on a motorcycle," Tirkey said.

"He was signalled to stop for checking. Instead of stopping, he opened fire at the police party. Choudhary fired three rounds. The police team returned fire and he was hit on both his legs," he said.

Choudhary is named in three criminal cases, including murder, police said.

The DCP said, "He was arrested for murder in 2015 in Sahibabad (Uttar Pradesh) and was in jail for six years. He came out of jail in 2021. He was arrested again in an attempt to murder case in 2022 in Shalimar Garden (Uttar Pradesh) and spent five months in jail."

"He came out on bail and was arrested for the third time in another attempt to murder case in 2022 in Shalimar Garden. His further antecedents are being verified," he said.

The officer said around 3:15 pm on July 31, Choudhary's motorcycle brushed against Singh's motorcycle near the Gokalpuri flyover.

"Singh was going towards Maujpur along with his wife Simranjeet Kaur and his sons on his Royal Enfield motorcycle. Choudhary had a verbal spat with Singh. Singh continued to drive on the road on the left side of the flyover, while Choudhary rode up the flyover. They continued to hurl abuses at each other," said the DCP.

Tirkey said Choudhary stopped his motorcycle on the flyover and fired a single shot down below, from a probable distance of about 30-35 feet. The shot hit Kaur in her upper chest, base of neck, which proved fatal.

Kaur was taken to the GTB Hospital in an autorickshaw, where she was declared brought dead, he said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: KL Rahul, Axar Patel Hold Fort, IND - 184/5
  2. Eon Morgan Backs 'One Of The Best In World' Brendon Mccullum To Be England's White-ball Coach
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, 1st ODI: Rohit & Co Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka: Sanath Jayasuriya Reveals Issue With SL Team - 'Don't Lack Committment But...'
  5. Delhi Capitals Owners To Buy Majority Stake In English County Team Hampshire
Football News
  1. Tottenham Hotspur: Ange Postecoglou Says Surs Targeting Striker In Transfer Window
  2. Football Transfers: Premier League Side Fulham Sign Emile Smith Rowe From Arsenal For Club Record Fee
  3. Erik Ten Hag Hopes Manchester United Management Will Stick With Him When Going's Tough
  4. Football At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Bitter Rivals France, Argentina Meet In Quarter-Finals Amid Racism Spat
  5. Ismaila Sarr Completes English Premier League Return With Crystal Palace
Tennis News
  1. Queen's Club Honour Andy Murray By Renaming Centre Court
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Cruises Past Felix Auger-Aliassime To Reach Final - Data Debrief
  3. Novak Djokovic 'Very Worried' By Knee Injury Ahead Of Paris Olympics Semi-Finals
  4. Paris Olympics 2024, Tennis Wrap: Alcaraz, Djokovic, Reach Men's Singles Semifinals; Murray Ends Career
  5. Paris Olympics: Andy Murray 'Looking Forward To Stopping' After Bidding Farewell To Tennis
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: IND Beat AUS In Hockey After 52 Years - In Pics
  2. India 3-2 Australia, Paris Olympics Highlights: Harmanpreet's Double Strike Hands IND First Games Win In 52 Years
  3. Indian Hockey Team Pulls Off First Olympic Win Over Australia In 52 Years
  4. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  5. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cabinet Approves 8 'Important' High-Speed Road Corridor Projects To Reduce Congestions Across Country
  2. Wayanad Rescue Ops: In Male-Dominated Job, Lone Female Soldier Leading Squad Lauded
  3. India's Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Shortlisted For Mission To Space Station
  4. Uttarakhand: Rescue Work Continues In Rudraprayag After Cloud-Burst
  5. Weather News: Death Toll In Wayanad Landslides At 210; Heavy Rains In Himachal Till Aug 6
Entertainment News
  1. Who Will Play Britney Spears in Her Upcoming Biopic?
  2. Akshay Kumar Reveals Receiving 'Obituary Messages' After Multiple Box Office Failures: I Am Not Dead
  3. 'Tears Won't Stop': Dalljiet Kaur Is Heartbroken After Nikhil Patel Arrives In Mumbai With His Girlfriend
  4. Arjun Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor Tease Fans With An Upcoming Collaboration, Share Cryptic Video
  5. Britney Spears' Memoir 'The Woman In Me' Being Converted Into A Biopic By Universal Pictures
US News
  1. Who Will Play Britney Spears in Her Upcoming Biopic?
  2. Why Are California Fast Food Workers Demanding Another Wage Hike?
  3. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  4. What Business Strategy Is Behind Intel’s Plan To Lay Off 15% Of Workforce?
  5. Gov. DeSantis Declares State Of Emergency In Florida As Dangerous Storm Looms Over
World News
  1. 'Doesn't Help': Biden On Hamas Leader Haniyeh's Killing Affecting Ceasefire Talks
  2. Who Will Play Britney Spears in Her Upcoming Biopic?
  3. Why Are California Fast Food Workers Demanding Another Wage Hike?
  4. Turkey Blocks Instagram For 'Censoring' Content Linked To Hamas Chief Haniyeh's Death
  5. Pakistan: Senior Leader Of Imran Khan’s Party Shot Dead In Lahore
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: KL Rahul, Axar Patel Hold Fort, IND - 184/5
  2. Vijay Deverakonda Shares First Look Poster Of 'VD12', Film Set To Release On THIS Date Next Year - Check Details Inside
  3. Centre Announces Cashless Treatment Upto Rs 1.5 Lakh For Road Crash Victims
  4. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 7: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman's Film Eyes For Rs 100 Crore Mark In India
  5. Monsoon Mayhem: Know The Reason Behind India's Relentless Rains
  6. Britney Spears' Memoir 'The Woman In Me' Being Converted Into A Biopic By Universal Pictures
  7. Paris Olympics Day 7 LIVE: Indian Mixed Team Archers Lose Bronze Medal Match; Spain's Carlos Alcaraz Becomes Youngest Men's Singles Finalist
  8. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: HC Raps Police, MCD Over Arrest Of SUV Driver In, Transfers Probe To CBI