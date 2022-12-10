Saturday, Dec 10, 2022
Delhi Logs 5 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Delhi Logs 5 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

No new fatality has been reported due to the viral disease. Delhi recorded four COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.13 per cent on Friday.

Updated: 10 Dec 2022 8:03 pm

Delhi recorded five fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.18 per cent on Saturday, according to data shared by the health department here.

No new fatality has been reported due to the viral disease. Delhi recorded four COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.13 per cent on Friday.

The national capital reported five coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 0.16 per cent on Thursday. A total of 2,766 tests were conducted a day before, according to the latest data.

The number of active cases stands at 19 while the number of containment zones is three. The total number of cases rose to 20,07,029, while the death toll stands at 26,519, the data showed.

Of the 8,211 beds in hospitals, 16 are occupied while 12 patients are in home isolation, it added.

-With PTI Input

