Delhi LG Writes To MHA, Alleges Key AAP Ministers Showed ‘Lack Of Seriousness, Insensitivity’ After Kejriwal’s Arrest

“Upon the arrest of Shri Arvind Kejriwal, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi and subsequent events, especially those related to public health infrastructure in the city, the impeding Summer Action Plan for water availability, etc playing out in the public domain, Lt Governor had decided to convene a meeting of key ministers of GNCTD dealing with the departments of water, education, health, transport, environment & forest etc,” according to the letter from the L-G Secretariat.