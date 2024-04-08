Delhi LG Writes To MHA, Alleges Key AAP Ministers Showed ‘Lack Of Seriousness, Insensitivity’ After Kejriwal’s Arrest

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Monday alleged that the key Delhi Government ministres have showed “lack of seriousness and insensitivity” after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest.
Delhi LG Saxena has made these allegations in a letter written to Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday.
In his letter to the Union Home Decretary, the LG said such a consultation was necessary “so that routine works of governance are not hampered” in the backdrop of Kejriwal’s detention but the ministers declined his invite on the “specious ground” that the model code of conduct was in force.
“Upon the arrest of Shri Arvind Kejriwal, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi and subsequent events, especially those related to public health infrastructure in the city, the impeding Summer Action Plan for water availability, etc playing out in the public domain, Lt Governor had decided to convene a meeting of key ministers of GNCTD dealing with the departments of water, education, health, transport, environment & forest etc,” according to the letter from the L-G Secretariat.
An intimation was sent to Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj for a meeting on April 2, the letter stated.
“However, all the ministers have vide e-mails declined to attend the said meeting on the specious ground that since the model code of conduct is in force, such a meeting would not be appropriate at this stage,” it said.
“Hon’ble Lt Governor believes that a consultation of this nature was warranted so that routine works of governance are not hampered in the backdrop of arrest and detention of the chief minister,” the letter added.
It was also noted in the letter that “the rationale adduced for not attending the meeting appears vague and exhibits lack of seriousness and insensitivity to matters affecting the day-to-day lives of the citizens of Delhi”.